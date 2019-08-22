As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Has Increased Stake by $840,811; State Street Holding in General Dynamics (GD) Has Upped by $72.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 90,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.79. About 2.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS

State Street Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 426,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 11.74M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99B, up from 11.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 265,185 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,740 shares to 87,475 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 8,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,310 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Company Ma has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Mercantile Tru Co accumulated 21,504 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,434 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 3.61% or 42,956 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Lc stated it has 123,106 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paradigm Fin Advsrs Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 18,727 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 4.72M shares or 8.15% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 0.67% or 57,172 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc stated it has 119,673 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 2.2% or 71,173 shares. 207,150 were accumulated by S&Co Incorporated. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 315,716 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

