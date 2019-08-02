As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lifted by $1.63 Million Its Stake; Star Group LP (SGU) Shareholder Central Securities Increased Its Holding

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 50,781 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.78 million, up from 4.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 7.25 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 35,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 140 shares. Creative Planning reported 16,579 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 178,500 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. , a Missouri-based fund reported 902 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Lc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 1.44M shares. Cove Street Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.04% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Sei Company reported 10,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 20,784 shares. Invesco holds 23,189 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 54,100 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 112,700 shares to 256,900 shares, valued at $49.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 3.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.35M shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty Co reported 2.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Quantres Asset accumulated 0.15% or 1,500 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 1.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6.65M shares. North Star Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reik And Co Limited Liability Co reported 17,347 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 19,454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57,941 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc reported 100,337 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 10,662 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation holds 5,744 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 1.83% or 2.27 million shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru Communication has 54,996 shares. Fiduciary Com stated it has 413,746 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtn Lc has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). St Germain D J reported 144,978 shares.