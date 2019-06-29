As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Holder Aldebaran Financial Has Lowered Its Stake; Splunk (SPLK) Shares Rose While Primecap Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $65.81 Million

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79M shares traded or 85.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Splunk (SPLK) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 530,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.94M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.80M, down from 7.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Splunk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 2.01 million shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 430 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 50 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 22,010 shares stake. California-based Glynn Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.99% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Smithfield Tru Com invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bancorp Of America De holds 2.51M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.11% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 120,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Century Cos has 0.1% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 810,279 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3,675 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability owns 13,778 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.18 million activity. 2,105 shares valued at $231,550 were sold by Carges Mark T on Monday, January 7.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,600 shares to 20,700 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 112,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.