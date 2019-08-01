As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $308,997 Its Position; Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Its Stake in Werner Enterprises (WERN) as Stock Price Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 2,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 12,286 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 14,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129.4. About 762,715 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 36,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 253,354 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 290,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. It closed at $33.15 lastly. It is down 2.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 29/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management – Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: WERN 1Q EPS 38C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 36C; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.18 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,512 shares to 58,904 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) by 17,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Isnâ€™t a Buyâ€¦ Yet – Investorplace.com” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Glenmede Na holds 1.27% or 2.00M shares. Cahill Advsrs invested 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Interstate National Bank holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,583 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 589,837 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Com L L C reported 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson Finance Inc reported 0.77% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fincl Service Corp has invested 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 107,107 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Cetera Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr holds 0.02% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Provident Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,697 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability invested in 2.11% or 31,230 shares. The Texas-based Yacktman Asset LP has invested 8.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.90 million for 13.37 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Wall Street Cools on These 2 Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on April 25 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Logistics Receives 2019 Digital Edge 50 Award Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Werner Logistics Recognized as a Top 10 3PL Provider for Third Consecutive Year – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares to 83,881 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 30,475 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 40 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 8,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 44,283 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 4,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com holds 0% or 25,206 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 39,861 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Tru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 26,100 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 11,439 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 31,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 39,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 46,368 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Gam Ag holds 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) or 9,473 shares. Amg Funds Limited owns 28,007 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.