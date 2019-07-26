As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lowered Position by $312,750; South Dakota Investment Council Upped Its Kbr (KBR) Holding by $693,120

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 83.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 36,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,180 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 43,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 721,969 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – KBR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTED REV WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT AS TASK ORDERS AWARDED THROUGHOUT CONTRACT PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Awarded a Contract by Saudi Aramco and SABIC to Develop Crude Oil-to-Chemicals Complex; 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns ‘B+’ CCR To KBR Inc., Otlk Stbl; 1st-Ln Faclty Rtd; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.