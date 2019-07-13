As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ami Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Its Oracle Com (ORCL) Stake by $1.46 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 27,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 206,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 7,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 27,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csl Ltd Sponsored Adr (CSLLY) by 24,414 shares to 46,816 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc Cl A Co by 88,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital has invested 2.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Da Davidson And has 109,121 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New Jersey-based Quadrant Capital Llc has invested 1.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cardinal Capital Mngmt reported 224,523 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 12,687 shares stake. Dubuque Retail Bank & Co has invested 1.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bernzott Advisors reported 1.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blue Cap invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stillwater Capital Advsrs holds 286,040 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.39% or 112,407 shares. Janney Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cambridge Trust accumulated 22,275 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 90,022 shares. Tradition Capital Management Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,911 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.