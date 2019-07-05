As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lifted Its Position by $20.91 Million; Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Price Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $817,480

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. It closed at $50.55 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 150,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.56 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.99 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 93,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

