As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Sg Capital Management Increases Stake in Mastec (MTZ)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.9. About 1.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 176,578 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Advisors Lc has 61,088 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. First Business Finance Services invested in 3,180 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mathes reported 28,902 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Winfield Assoc Incorporated reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 7,198 were reported by Stadion Money Mngmt Lc. Weybosset Rech & Management Llc reported 4.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh owns 17,553 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Bangor Bancshares reported 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New York-based American Grp has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.83% or 41,911 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 2.25M shares. Laurion Lp has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson Doremus Invest Management has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diker Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,700 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Chase Inv Counsel has invested 0.42% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,580 shares. Bluecrest Limited reported 6,166 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 9,437 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 86,284 shares. 552,027 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Company has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Cwm Limited Com has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 39,389 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP stated it has 42,702 shares. Delphi Management Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,945 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Axa accumulated 126,989 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

