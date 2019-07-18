As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Boosted Stake; Sei Investments Company Trimmed Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $14.48 Million

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 43.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 603,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 784,581 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96B market cap company. It closed at $25.5 lastly. It is down 16.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 7.75M shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrett Business Services In (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4,433 shares to 8,359 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 8,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,707 were reported by Pacific Investment Management Co. Bsw Wealth Prns reported 2,276 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company accumulated 22,676 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.88% or 21,811 shares. Shikiar Asset Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,926 shares. Franklin Street Nc owns 77,546 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest holds 56,398 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust holds 32,873 shares. 141,536 are owned by Deprince Race Zollo. Duncker Streett & holds 1.29% or 39,944 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi holds 3.9% or 121,709 shares. The Tennessee-based Diversified Company has invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fred Alger Mgmt reported 26,264 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 34,000 shares.

