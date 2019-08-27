As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Decreased Position; Security National Bank Of So Dak Raised Its General Mls (GIS) Holding by $305,235

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 239,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 205,694 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75 million, down from 444,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.01. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 983,281 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

