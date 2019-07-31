As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Decreased Its Holding; Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Value Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Position by $1.93 Million

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 97.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 120,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 123,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 62,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 304,483 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, down from 366,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,240 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 52.94% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $40.87 million for 14.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -218.18% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 6,630 shares to 23,611 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 27,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Group Inc.