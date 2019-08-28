As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tompkins Financial Has Decreased Position by $4.19 Million; Saba Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Position by $20.00 Million; Valuation Declined

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 22.14 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/03/2018 – Ford’s Lincoln Looks to SUVs for Salvation as Car Models Stall; 14/03/2018 – FORD M RECALLS ~1.3M 2014-2018 FUSION AND LINCOLN MKZ VEHICLES; 01/05/2018 – FORD SEES RISING GASOLINE PRICES TO LIMIT HOUSEHOLD SPENDING; 09/05/2018 – A fire knocked out production at one of Ford’s suppliers; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 08/05/2018 – Propel Insurance Partners with Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Growth and Support Strategic Acquisitions; 22/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP LTD GFY.AX – ANDREW FORD, CFO CONCLUDED HIS EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – U.S. MARCH NEW VEHICLE SALES SEEN UP 0.4 PERCENT IN MARCH – J.D. POWER AND LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 06/04/2018 – Ford wins approval for German banking licence; 08/03/2018 – FORD FRENCH UNIONS CALL FRIDAY STRIKE AT BLANQUEFORT PLANT: AFP

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,058 shares to 28,380 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 1,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 582,044 shares to 417,956 shares, valued at $23.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 589,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,568 shares, and cut its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock.

