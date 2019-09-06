As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Johnston Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $781,875; Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding by $8.82 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 592,778 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 175,379 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52 million, down from 181,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 4.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 6.60M shares to 21.13 million shares, valued at $242.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 254,118 shares. Family Mngmt accumulated 27,301 shares. Missouri-based Community Savings Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horizon Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arvest Bancorporation Division holds 1.54% or 159,679 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc holds 63,500 shares. Drexel Morgan Com stated it has 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 20,338 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Flow Traders Us Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1,502 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 0.71% stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 174,406 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 101,194 were reported by Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Co. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $173.18M for 18.00 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

