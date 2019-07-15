As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Oak Associates LTD Lowered Its Holding; Rk Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Natl Beverage (FIZZ) as Stock Value Declined

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 9,101 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 38.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ)

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 838,248 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13,560 shares to 23,030 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc. by 10,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.93 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 413,746 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe), a Luxembourg-based fund reported 120,452 shares. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.83% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Communications holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 97,316 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com has 22,743 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company owns 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,124 shares. Shayne & Co Ltd Liability Com owns 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,800 shares. Sather Fincl Gru Inc owns 11,058 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,993 shares. Oak Associate Oh invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 104,114 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 1.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beddow Capital Management has 4.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 55,017 shares. Stearns Svcs holds 40,437 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 95,924 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 1,905 shares. Epoch Ptnrs reported 91,647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 4 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 40,223 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 4,539 shares in its portfolio. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo owns 4,400 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 34,279 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 110,210 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Net has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). First Republic Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Huntington National Bank owns 69 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $359,700 activity.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,779 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.