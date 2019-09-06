As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Continental Advisors Trimmed Position; Rivernorth Capital Management Lifted Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holding by $6.92 Million; Shares Were Volatile

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 55,367 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 4,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 5,503 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.29. About 3.98M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Mallinckrodtâ€™s suffers record plunge after report bankruptcy is being considered – MarketWatch” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foothills Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.15% or 10,651 shares. Aspen Inv Management owns 13,368 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 3,770 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Affinity Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,557 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Apriem Advsr reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability owns 31,477 shares. Kdi Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.75% or 35,442 shares. 44,430 are owned by Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd. Comerica Retail Bank owns 816,875 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Twin Capital Management reported 1.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa stated it has 31,386 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rbo Company Ltd Liability has 7.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 223,868 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 30,354 shares to 145,354 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 160,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.04 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital owns 299,560 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0% or 29,617 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability accumulated 526,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Corp holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 46,593 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc owns 16,800 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Investment Assoc Inc has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Twin Focus Capital Prtnrs Limited Company owns 31,294 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 18,040 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Hl Services Lc has 60,606 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0% or 19,105 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Finance Svcs Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1,715 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (NASDAQ:FUND) by 54,361 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,568 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX).