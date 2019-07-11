As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Geller Family Office Services Has Upped Its Stake by $3.17 Million; Regis Management Co Position in Facebook Class A (FB) Has Trimmed by $862,702 as Share Value Rose

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 1.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $201.96. About 5.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Denver7 News: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – In an interview with Bloomberg, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took responsibility for Facebook’s data privacy issues; 04/04/2018 – Opinion: Facebook Is Unwieldy by Design. It Needs Independent Oversight; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto to Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: Stop Apologizing, Make A Change; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Pallone: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “(ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Morphic Holding IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.57 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

