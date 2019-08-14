As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Upped Its Holding by $743,650; Quantitative Investment Management Cut Position in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $1.22 Million as Share Value Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 1.03M shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 171,763 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01 million, up from 166,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 36,824 shares to 56,824 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 94,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 7,400 shares. Murphy Capital has invested 0.08% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Fmr Ltd holds 0.01% or 607,633 shares. 69,746 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 52,900 are owned by Intact Mngmt. Moreover, Heritage Invsts Corporation has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Macquarie Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). D E Shaw And reported 372,615 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moody National Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 456 shares. Regions Financial reported 17,570 shares stake. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn reported 30,772 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.44 million for 6.51 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,034 shares to 165,180 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 216,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,118 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Dumont Blake Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saturna Capital Corp accumulated 672,697 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,513 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 3.72% or 235,958 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc owns 171,763 shares. Mathes Comm holds 28,902 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 61,766 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Meyer Handelman reported 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd has invested 1.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Golub Group Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jensen Investment reported 2.35M shares. Harvey Mgmt Inc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp has 6.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). City Trust Fl stated it has 43,141 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings.

