As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Holder Geller Family Office Services Has Cut Stake; Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Has Decreased Stake by $1.08 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $133.64. About 5.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 18,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 233,971 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.76 million, down from 252,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $62.27. About 1.46M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,191 are held by Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Covington Inv invested in 1.36% or 29,879 shares. Laffer Investments invested in 0% or 4,757 shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc holds 0.74% or 18,770 shares in its portfolio. 5.19M are held by Apg Asset Nv. Mathes Inc invested in 2.12% or 28,777 shares. Gagnon Lc invested in 0.16% or 5,495 shares. 27,000 are owned by Montecito Financial Bank Tru. Dean Invest Associates, a Ohio-based fund reported 51,004 shares. 56,140 were reported by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Foothills Asset reported 22,138 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 1.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Company has 111,045 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Garland Mngmt accumulated 41,007 shares. Curbstone Management Corporation owns 30,966 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru reported 8,547 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 90 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Alpha Windward Ltd invested in 0.18% or 4,660 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 553,084 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0.05% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 190,723 shares. 78 were reported by Cls Investments Ltd Llc. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 8,365 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Ltd Liability reported 0.24% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 173,655 shares or 0.4% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 473,360 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 25,400 shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 51,591 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 61,527 shares to 202,328 shares, valued at $41.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 452,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $482.65M for 16.22 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.