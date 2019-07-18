As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Cut Position by $10.83 Million; Private Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Position in Danaher (DHR) by $583,704

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, down from 105,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.65. About 2.71 million shares traded or 17.26% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 77,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.82M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, down from 7.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 7.75 million shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.54% or 18,019 shares. Saratoga Research Mgmt has invested 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability accumulated 6,505 shares. 2,771 are held by Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Llc. Peoples Finance Corp stated it has 27,908 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Group Incorporated Public Llc stated it has 167,606 shares. Horan Cap, a Maryland-based fund reported 57,001 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Co accumulated 1.11 million shares or 6.8% of the stock. Cincinnati Casualty has 25,000 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 6,769 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 258,930 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 17,094 shares. Axa holds 1.03M shares. Gagnon Secs holds 5,543 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru holds 39,796 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $712.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 114,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,635 shares to 78,705 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Stone Minerals L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Insurance Comm Tx reported 158,750 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.51% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.75M shares. Pnc Group invested in 0.12% or 916,053 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.31% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Preferred Ltd Com owns 0.09% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,053 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1.47M shares. Lvw Advisors Lc owns 1,604 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.38% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 854,712 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. North Star Asset reported 35,531 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Davis reported 61,333 shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 327 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.08% or 7,109 shares.