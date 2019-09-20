As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Fragasso Group Lifted Stake by $503,736; Poplar Forest Capital Cut Its Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $2.33 Million

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 31,292 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 27,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 8.09M shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 111,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 7.89M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 149,680 shares to 327,256 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fire Grp Inc Inc reported 38,000 shares. Cambridge Advsr reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kdi Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisors Asset Management holds 243,474 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. M Secs holds 27,421 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 195,144 shares stake. 2,256 were reported by Capital Advisors Limited Company. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nippon Life Investors Americas reported 24,806 shares. Horrell Cap Management Inc invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fidelity National Inc accumulated 1.18% or 58,480 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 1.06% stake. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability invested in 17,046 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Llc owns 99,519 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 492,578 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has 25,679 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Enterprise Fincl reported 1,935 shares stake. Howe And Rusling stated it has 241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 941,454 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.1% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rampart Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 13,245 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.06% or 18.07 million shares. Hap Trading accumulated 38,165 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited has invested 0.19% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 80,358 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 1.47 million shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd owns 56,946 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.