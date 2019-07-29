As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Raised Holding; Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Its Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) Holding by $16.10 Million; Share Price Declined

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 255,177 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 388,687 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,064 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 67,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 94,617 shares to 114,517 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 195,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. TGS’s profit will be $51.53M for 11.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

