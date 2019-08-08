As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $12.56 Million

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $161.06. About 2.33M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 34,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 209,691 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington reported 122,298 shares. 20,435 are owned by Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Schaller Inc invested in 0.28% or 2,703 shares. Barr E S & Communications reported 264,970 shares. Quantres Asset has 1,500 shares. Adirondack holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,630 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt has 235,455 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 75,998 are owned by Finemark Natl Bank And Trust. Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 107,429 shares. Lynch Assoc In owns 98,819 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 2.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Bridges Inv Mgmt has 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 211,448 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 1.75% or 29,382 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 30,060 shares to 71,279 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 477,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,287 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).