As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Lifted Position; Phoenix Investment Adviser Lifted Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake by $1.23 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 485,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5.61 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781.27M, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 72,168 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Proshare Advsrs holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 17,713 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 276,921 shares. 102,010 were accumulated by Phoenix Adviser Ltd Liability Co. Cypress Cap Mngmt Llc (Wy) invested in 55 shares. 150,610 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Co. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.08% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 66,509 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communication The owns 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 197,264 shares. Leuthold Lc stated it has 0.24% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 208,153 are held by Bank & Trust Of America De. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 5,764 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

