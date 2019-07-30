As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $473,573; Phocas Financial Trimmed H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Holding by $3.91 Million; Stock Declined

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 266,238 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 22,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 156,587 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Main Holdings by 37,795 shares to 367,733 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FUL’s profit will be $45.32 million for 13.70 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by H.B. Fuller Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 244,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 142,108 were reported by Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Corp. 46 were reported by Captrust. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Retail Bank Of America De invested in 36,633 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,347 shares stake. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.03% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 17,454 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 2,963 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability accumulated 140,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 73,556 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 77 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 49,509 shares in its portfolio.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 152,475 shares to 61,955 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,919 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.