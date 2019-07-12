As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Holder Ycg Lowered Stake by $410,050; Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Has Boosted Its Holding

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 150.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 104,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,595 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34M, up from 69,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 1.21M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 6.55 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria in post-earnings swoon – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Should I Do With My Philip Morris Shares, Now That It Is Paying A 6.04% Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: 2019 Dividend Raise Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Investors Are Ignoring This – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2018.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blackstone Gso Senior Loan (SRLN) by 37,846 shares to 183,485 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Common (NYSE:VZ) by 29,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,100 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. Common (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has 113,412 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,509 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 219,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 23,273 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 1.20 million shares stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 21,425 shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 7,070 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 1.76% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pictet North America has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited has 1,385 shares. Field & Main Bankshares holds 5,554 shares. Moreover, Cortland Assocs Mo has 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 18,922 shares. Oarsman Capital holds 3,149 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Mngmt Group accumulated 1.37% or 648,373 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,273 were reported by Port Solutions Ltd Co. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has 20,662 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Llc invested in 678,383 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 369,849 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Co owns 13,332 shares. 80,432 were accumulated by Iberiabank. Southeast Asset Advisors stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Street Advsr Limited invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Wills Group has 4.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,264 shares. 119,156 were reported by Condor Capital Mngmt. South State Corp reported 116,771 shares. Sectoral Asset Management Inc invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oregon-based M Holdg Secs has invested 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1.65M shares. Intact invested in 0.41% or 82,900 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.