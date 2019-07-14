As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $4.05 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 668,925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, down from 677,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 103,300 shares to 619,250 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.23% or 25,011 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 242,728 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.91% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 23.24M shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc reported 29,960 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Company reported 22,213 shares stake. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,836 shares. Cardinal Management, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 17,400 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Lc reported 124,184 shares. Stephens Ar reported 415,534 shares. Crestwood Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Btim invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 19,932 shares. Montag A & Associate Inc invested in 199,171 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Llc has 1.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 82,008 shares. Bowen Hanes & holds 323,542 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Verus Fincl Partners holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,337 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 1,230 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 112,280 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Com. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). United Fire holds 38,000 shares. Tig Advisors Llc invested in 40,223 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 1.00M shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,844 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 3.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schulhoff holds 55,903 shares or 4.18% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 2.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares to 43,550 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.