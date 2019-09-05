As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Position by $14.71 Million as Stock Price Declined

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 17,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 72,195 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, down from 89,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.18. About 689,712 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 350,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 48,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 399,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 3.33 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 10,082 shares to 795,562 shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 275,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prns Ltd Company accumulated 47,634 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.96% or 1.80 million shares. Agf Invests reported 546,075 shares. Bangor Bank holds 0.26% or 32,934 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assocs Md reported 2.13% stake. Capstone Advsrs Inc owns 7,546 shares. Cls Limited Company reported 0% stake. Atlas Browninc holds 1.43% or 47,548 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 729,631 shares. Hl Financial Service Limited Co owns 3.25M shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assoc owns 885,005 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 13,000 shares. Capital holds 0.58% or 31.56M shares. 25,164 are owned by Aspiriant Limited. Putnam Ltd Company has 0.65% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6.60M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Management, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Doliver Advsr LP has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson Counsel owns 230,587 shares. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 15,899 shares. Foundation Resources Inc has 1,509 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 50,831 are owned by Foster & Motley. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montag A Associates owns 164,615 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na reported 2.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wagner Bowman holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 45,428 shares. Moreover, Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carlson Capital L P, Texas-based fund reported 124,174 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,552 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,988 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has 15,124 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,190 shares to 19,082 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.15 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.