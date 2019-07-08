As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Geller Family Office Services Has Upped Holding; Petrus Trust Company Lta Continues to Hold Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG)

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $140.94. About 540,346 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.47. About 117,770 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3,400 shares to 2,239 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 82,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,113 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 0.19% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 670,894 shares. Texas-based Petrus Trust Lta has invested 2.42% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 122,179 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Captrust Finance Advsr invested in 26,566 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 2,787 shares. Mondrian Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.08% or 287,821 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 24,361 shares. Amp Invsts reported 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Trust Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 375 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Argi Inv Serv Llc holds 0.04% or 6,162 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.07% or 122,410 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Co Limited Com has 7.43% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Los Angeles Management Equity Rech holds 69,403 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 2.61% or 82,938 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Management LP has invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Daiwa Sb Invs, Japan-based fund reported 102,960 shares. Bollard Lc invested in 44,430 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cap Mgmt Corp Va invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 127,993 are held by Brinker Cap. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,505 shares. First Long Island Invsts Lc owns 107,545 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 54,228 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Howard Mngmt has 2.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 105,793 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 29,760 shares. Ami Inv has invested 1.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 65,784 shares.

