As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Cacti Asset Management Has Cut Position by $720,020; Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Market Value Declined While West Family Investments Has Trimmed Position

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 269,858 shares traded or 64.01% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 270,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79M, down from 275,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $298,322 activity. On Friday, May 17 Efrat Aviv bought $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 8,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 6,655 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 217 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Regions Financial Corporation reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 1 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 98,250 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 35,117 shares. Freestone Ltd Co holds 85,045 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co has 0.27% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 126,328 shares. Greenwich Investment Management has 2.07% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 150,419 shares. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Envestnet Asset Inc has 18,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware has 0.1% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 102,866 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 3,747 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 345,331 shares to 818,803 shares, valued at $90.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,305 are owned by Founders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 33,827 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership holds 1.67% or 663,738 shares. South State has invested 1.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ne has 3.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 76,193 shares. Newfocus Ltd Co stated it has 2.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc stated it has 1.10 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 155,693 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1.11% or 258,930 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Suncoast Equity reported 0.14% stake. Kcm Invest Advisors Lc has 214,906 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 1.97% or 39,459 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford accumulated 103,146 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.