As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Covington Capital Management Trimmed by $327,901 Its Position; P2 Capital Partners Lowered Its Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Position by $780,000

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 321,838 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 2,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 178,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93 million, down from 180,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. $2.75M worth of stock was bought by FICHTHORN JOHN on Wednesday, March 20. GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 8,241 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 99,176 shares. Lyon Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.59% or 31,398 shares. 500 are held by Optimum Inv Advsrs. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Connors Investor Serv Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 177,655 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Aqr Ltd Liability Com owns 14,705 shares. 11,185 are owned by Monarch Asset Management. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 237,441 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital has 0.15% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.31% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $102.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Investment Prtn Ltd invested in 731,095 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Crestwood Group Incorporated Lc invested in 218,706 shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd, Switzerland-based fund reported 5,499 shares. Saturna Capital Corp has invested 2.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hamilton Point Advsrs accumulated 36,534 shares. Cap invested in 0.36% or 1,668 shares. 265,105 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdings. Zevin Asset Ltd holds 0.24% or 5,163 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited invested in 0.26% or 203,243 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 4.99 million shares or 2.76% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 1.12M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Pnc Ser invested in 8.20 million shares or 1.15% of the stock. 25,993 are owned by Eagle Ridge. 12.19M were reported by Charles Schwab Management Inc.