As Johnson Outdoors Cl A (JOUT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Has Decreased by $302,176 Its Stake; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $854,411

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 4,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 12,964 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 617,763 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A (JOUT) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 4,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 5,286 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 9,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 23,667 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 23.84 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

