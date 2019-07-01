As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Holder Union Bankshares Trimmed by $415,610 Its Holding; Olstein Capital Management LP Holding In Cummins (CMI) Was Increased

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,878 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 47,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.21. About 2.31 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $171.51. About 629,420 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 19,120 shares to 147,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 6,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,235 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 90,049 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited accumulated 2,735 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burney holds 0.16% or 16,708 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 10.60M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 61,949 shares. Natixis reported 175,171 shares. 1.11 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 1,785 shares. Amer Asset Incorporated invested 0.23% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 94,600 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Greenleaf owns 1,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old Republic Intll Corporation stated it has 209,500 shares. Fil has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cincinnati Casualty holds 5.97% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 46,000 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900. 423 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.38 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares to 54,090 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.