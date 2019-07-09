As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increased by $478,438 Its Position; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Continues to Hold Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 44.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 56,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,252 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31M, up from 127,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $200.1. About 1.11M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lomas Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 91,406 shares. Essex Financial Serv Inc accumulated 3,847 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,801 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Mgmt owns 127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital invested 0.45% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brookmont Capital Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,508 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 55,354 shares. Washington Bancorporation owns 35,361 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 923,872 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 2.15M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 778,405 shares. Archon Limited Liability owns 8,900 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Co stated it has 4,351 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,496 shares to 273,559 shares, valued at $64.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,142 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

