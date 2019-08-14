As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Holder Geller Family Office Services Increased Its Stake; Nuveen Asset Management Position in La Z Boy (LZB) Cut by $3.50 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 109,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.33 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 62,580 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $131.14. About 2.63 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas reported 189,344 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca has invested 2.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Avalon Advsr Ltd invested in 0.81% or 254,118 shares. Exchange Cap Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 38,296 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 12,820 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 9,369 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Co holds 2.27 million shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Grace & White Inc invested in 1.35% or 40,800 shares. 15,640 are held by Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company. Destination Wealth Management holds 1.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 208,513 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,338 shares. Ckw Financial Gru, Hawaii-based fund reported 691 shares. Girard Prns Ltd stated it has 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stewart Patten Co Lc holds 197,970 shares or 5.05% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 1.80 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 17,577 shares to 59,677 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 53,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 2.09% less from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,495 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) or 404,775 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 42,379 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 213,857 shares. Dupont Management Corp holds 37,696 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 35,627 shares. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Blackrock invested in 6.94 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 207 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 9,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 9,400 shares stake. Sei Invests has 5,165 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 18,077 shares. North Star Inv owns 500 shares.