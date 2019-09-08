As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered by $1.76 Million Its Holding; Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Callahan Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 107,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 120,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 12,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 62,404 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 75,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,963 shares to 7,232 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 8,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd reported 26,998 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated accumulated 12,101 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt has 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,554 shares. 64.84M were reported by Capital World. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 26,614 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Limited accumulated 191,155 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 2.49M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Alexandria Ltd Liability holds 85,070 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Howard Mngmt holds 0.11% or 8,988 shares. 44,958 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm. Andra Ap holds 87,800 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 99,449 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 97,503 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 918,000 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Todd Gordon’s Nike Options Trade – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Under Armour Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Defends Foot Locker’s Q2, Susquehanna Downgrades Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 507,313 are held by Utah Retirement. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 9,369 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 97,176 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 80,173 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company owns 2,337 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 6.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mackenzie Corp holds 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3.78 million shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 96,805 shares. M Kraus reported 44,459 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Lincoln Lc has invested 2.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prio Wealth Partnership invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc has 1.74% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckingham Asset Mngmt accumulated 45,650 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17,786 shares to 98,190 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.