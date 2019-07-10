As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Smith Moore & Company Has Decreased Position; Neenah Paper (NP) Holder Baskin Financial Services Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 151,481 shares traded or 103.09% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.58. About 2.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Road To Financial Independence: 103-Stocks Portfolio June Review – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,627 shares to 10,167 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Insurance reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westwood Mngmt Il has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chem Natl Bank holds 116,821 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 5,385 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4,858 are held by Provident Trust. Guyasuta Inv Advsr reported 231,943 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Central Securities Corporation has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Windward Mngmt Co Ca owns 100,707 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,981 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Inc stated it has 28,237 shares. Cadinha & Company Limited Liability reported 144,165 shares or 3.95% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Company has 2.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cetera Advisor Network Lc reported 135,929 shares. Moreover, Permanens LP has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 200 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $66,918 activity.

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) CEO John O’Donnell on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Neenah announces 12% dividend hike – Seeking Alpha” published on November 18, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “IVECO Stralis NP 460 wins â€œSustainable Truck of the Year 2019â€ – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) CEO John O’Donnell on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.17M for 18.88 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 5,787 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.02% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 108,975 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 26,339 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Bb&T holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 27,134 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.01% or 145,476 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Td Asset Mngmt has 48,700 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 980 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). 4,517 were reported by First Mercantile Trust Com. 149 are held by Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Com. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 4,248 shares.