As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $312,750; Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Centene Del (CNC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 68.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 394,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 965,695 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, up from 571,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 704,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 39,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,730 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 166,550 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial Networks has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,400 shares. Palisade Mngmt Nj holds 300,995 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 1.14 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 950,478 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc reported 103,477 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 654,420 shares. Synovus invested in 87,485 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.1% or 483,653 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 4,846 shares. 2.35M were accumulated by Boston Prns. Tributary Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 22,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 21,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.31 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Graybill Bartz & Associates invested in 2.08% or 21,311 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Plancorp Ltd Liability Com reported 14,330 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Finance accumulated 200,000 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Asset One Limited has 1.52M shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Independent Franchise Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 12.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrow owns 59,214 shares. Dana Incorporated owns 56,262 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 1.77M shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co has 35.84M shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Investment Management Ltd holds 30,774 shares. Beaumont Financial Lc invested in 169,790 shares or 2.54% of the stock.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.