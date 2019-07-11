As Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, 683 Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Model N (MODN) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.81 Million as Share Value Rose

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.92M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $139.6. About 1.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 106,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $672.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 18,530 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De reported 50,666 shares. 108,504 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,703 shares. Essex Mngmt Ltd holds 135,091 shares. Glenmede Na holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 13,061 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Int Gp holds 16,457 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spark Management has 0.1% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Legal General Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Rbf Capital Lc reported 15,287 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 925,608 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $52.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,054 shares, and cut its stake in Switch Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

