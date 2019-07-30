As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Increased by $6.37 Million Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Md Sass Investors Services Lifted Its Stake

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 87,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,359 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $140.51. About 7.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 490,628 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.59 million, up from 444,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 2.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 137,135 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 38,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,368 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,159 shares to 953,859 shares, valued at $181.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,260 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).