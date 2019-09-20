As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Nbt Bank N A Has Cut Stake by $590,889; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Weik Investment Services Lowered Its Position by $1.25 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 29.39 million shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 98,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78 million, down from 103,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.54. About 7.14M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 227,291 were reported by Staley Cap Advisers. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 19,557 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 652,899 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,555 shares. Trustco Bancorporation Corporation N Y stated it has 30,212 shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 53,903 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 662,418 shares or 7.59% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 552,304 shares. Carderock Mgmt reported 0.26% stake. Murphy Mgmt reported 89,267 shares. Park Corporation Oh invested 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aviance Prns Lc reported 0.91% stake.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Advisers Inc has 78,638 shares for 6.82% of their portfolio. Hexavest has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.19 million shares. Centurylink Investment Co invested in 4.08% or 77,956 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp invested in 2,912 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 2.47% or 1.04 million shares. Planning Alternatives Adv invested in 8,326 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3.42% or 204,782 shares. Blackrock holds 2.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 505.72 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Prns Limited has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Inc invested in 5.32% or 97,770 shares. 241,129 were accumulated by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 613.01M shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 35,000 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,251 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

