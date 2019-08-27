As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Conning Boosted Holding by $1.87 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Holding by $591,375 as Valuation Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 31,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 38,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 5.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY EPS $2.45-EPS $2.57; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017

Conning Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 13,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 306,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, up from 293,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 8.30M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 525,728 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $29.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,062 shares to 36,237 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,696 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.