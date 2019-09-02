As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Holding; Mengis Capital Management Increases Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,825 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,137 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 174,790 shares stake. 510 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Comm Limited. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 1.07% or 73,823 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,691 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals Inc invested in 0.07% or 94 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 146,120 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Ledyard Commercial Bank invested in 1.68% or 7,153 shares. Advisor Partners holds 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,344 shares. Tikvah Llc owns 15.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,219 shares. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Luxor Capital Gru Limited Partnership accumulated 38,463 shares. Guardian Trust Communication accumulated 54,405 shares or 1.29% of the stock. 568 are held by Stelac Advisory Llc.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alphabet Stock: GOOGL and the Antitrust Police – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 38.60 million shares. Barr E S And has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 270,317 shares. Fiduciary Fin Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.64% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,657 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp has 1.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hendershot Invs holds 3.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 68,633 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ycg Llc invested in 0.27% or 11,140 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4.60M shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd invested in 1.23% or 14,311 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0.09% or 1,964 shares. Mcrae Capital Inc owns 19,120 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Alta Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,801 shares. Chem Savings Bank has 1.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 116,821 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company has 5,385 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 17,183 shares to 48,077 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 16,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).