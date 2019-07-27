As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Holder Greenwood Gearhart Trimmed Its Stake by $352,782; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Its Position in Cerner (CERN) by $349,752 as Shares Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 6,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,874 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 34,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 2.59 million shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Ltd holds 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,850 shares. Maple Mngmt has 3.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100,694 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 288,892 shares. Hartford Inc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,232 shares. 46,009 are held by Cypress Asset Management Tx. 13,785 are held by Fin Advisory Serv. Wealthquest has 13,742 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt Commerce has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 55,593 are owned by Notis. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.18% stake. British Columbia Inv Management stated it has 950,147 shares. Willow Creek Wealth invested in 0.31% or 4,330 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.87 million shares. Moreover, Aviance Partners Limited has 0.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 0.55% or 62,850 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 308 shares. 64,356 are held by Victory Cap Inc. Cardinal Cap Mgmt invested 0.72% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 57,102 shares. Starboard Value Lp reported 3.10 million shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 5,375 shares. 5,692 were accumulated by Yhb Investment. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Glenmede Na holds 11,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 8,000 shares. Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 309,339 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 59,453 shares. Inverness Counsel New York holds 0.04% or 13,165 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants, a Indiana-based fund reported 33,842 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 4,756 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.