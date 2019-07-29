As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Holder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Holding by $481,635; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Hexavest Has Raised Stake by $2.76 Million

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $132.69. About 3.75M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 14,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 206,556 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.23M, up from 191,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $215.27. About 2.23M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.59% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Korea Invest reported 506,331 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,483 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co holds 10,490 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma stated it has 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 7,451 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Eagle Asset Incorporated accumulated 596,516 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.28% or 3,501 shares. Thompson Inv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Marsico Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 268,407 shares. Fin Counselors Incorporated reported 106,593 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt owns 21,533 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Barclays Plc invested in 1.10M shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767. On Thursday, January 31 the insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M. Gibbs Robert Lane also sold $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A â€œCheat Sheetâ€ for Finding Great Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts More Bullish On McDonald’s After ‘Thesis-Affirming Quarter’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Q2 When McDonald’s Investments Begin to Pay Off? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Limited Ab (NYSE:INFY) by 102,948 shares to 278,124 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 926,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,242 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp Util (NYSEMKT:BTG).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial reported 49,617 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,673 shares. 82,938 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc holds 2,456 shares. Fort LP reported 16,610 shares. Ent Services Corp reported 27,267 shares. Tig Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,223 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management owns 6,536 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 86,109 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Llc reported 28,428 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Networks Limited reported 48,894 shares. Sun Life Fin stated it has 5,937 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advsr has 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Victory Inc holds 0.05% or 145,339 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.59 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend (DES) by 11,871 shares to 52,829 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 6,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.