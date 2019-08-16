As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Smith Moore & Company Has Decreased Position by $495,040; Mason Street Advisors Stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Trimmed by $1.25 Million

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 9,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 123,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 132,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 3.84 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Lilly To Acquire AurKa Pharma; 04/04/2018 – LILLY: CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 STUDY IN; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Previously Announced That Cyramza Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Investigator-Assisted Progression-Free Survival; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39,245 shares to 249,126 shares, valued at $27.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 187,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 8,325 shares. Northpointe Capital Lc accumulated 16,254 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 7,997 shares stake. Roosevelt has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sivik Glob Healthcare Lc owns 70,000 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Horizon Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Patten Gru Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Atlas Browninc reported 2,570 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv owns 59,288 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,538 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 26,373 were accumulated by Iberiabank Corporation. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP stated it has 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Westwood Inc owns 3,617 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Com invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 210,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $26.97 million on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,382 shares to 37,842 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 46,243 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.00 million shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Lc reported 249,687 shares. Centre Asset Management Lc reported 1.83% stake. Qv Investors Inc has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aviva Public Limited reported 1.18 million shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Stearns Fincl Gp reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,731 shares. James Invest Rech owns 422 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.65 million shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Communications has 11.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,000 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.17% or 12,282 shares. Colonial Advsrs owns 123,442 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio.