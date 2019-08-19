As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Scholtz & Company Has Cut Holding by $810,509; Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) Market Valuation Rose While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Boosted by $13.67 Million Its Holding

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 68,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 282,250 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.78M, up from 214,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $256.18. About 69,449 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,670 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 301,789 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Grp Inc holds 7,860 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt has invested 3.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Joel Isaacson Comm Ltd Liability Com reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP reported 4.72M shares stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.75% or 105,540 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt has 617,241 shares. 10,400 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Blb&B Lc has 135,378 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth holds 26,844 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.15 million shares. Moreover, Westwood Mgmt Corp Il has 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Garrison Bradford Associate Inc has 0.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Street has invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Country Trust State Bank holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 203,784 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares to 109,690 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,192 shares to 8,160 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,135 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (NYSE:BUD).