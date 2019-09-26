As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Geller Family Office Services Has Lowered Position by $3.11 Million; Marshfield Associates Maintains Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 4.23 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 10,111 shares to 445,896 shares, valued at $117.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 8,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,267 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MoSys Announces Function Accelerator Platforms Scalable Over Diverse Hardware Environments – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CVS: Fundamentals Matter – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trump questions Mnuchin over request Chinese delay U.S. farm trip – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 54,048 shares. First Personal reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Point72 Asset Lp has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2,500 shares. Mairs Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.25M shares. Contravisory Management reported 10,870 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Etrade stated it has 12,582 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc reported 12,491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 170,486 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 0.2% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 634,762 shares. Connecticut-based Yhb Invest Advsrs has invested 0.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2,944 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 67,920 shares. 70,376 are held by Brown Capital Ltd Liability Co. Court Place Advisors Limited Com holds 24,290 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 30,999 are held by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 5,285 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Nadler Gp holds 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,467 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Co owns 0.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,636 shares. Wade G W Inc has 154,033 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). John G Ullman And Assocs holds 2.33% or 95,205 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tortoise Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,173 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 14,052 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 2.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hills Bancorp reported 41,382 shares stake. Continental Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ohio-based Park National Corporation Oh has invested 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.