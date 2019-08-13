As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Parthenon Has Trimmed Holding by $647,740; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Valuation Rose While Profund Advisors Raised Its Position

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 3,812 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 2,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $363.26. About 227,825 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, down from 149,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 26,730 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 562,725 shares. Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or holds 2.51% or 41,790 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The North Carolina-based Verity Asset has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,985 shares. M Holdg Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 26,856 shares. Gibraltar Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident Investment Management invested in 3,697 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.42% or 37,043 shares. Ftb accumulated 100,189 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,987 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt reported 8,832 shares. Nadler Group Incorporated has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

