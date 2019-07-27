As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Blue Chip Partners Has Boosted Its Position; Main Street Research Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $894,740; Share Price Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Congress spars over social media filtering; companies skip hearing; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg hints that Facebook has considered a paid version; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 18/04/2018 – While Facebook makes the most revenue per user in the U.S. and Europe, it has more room for growth in other parts of the world, and as social media business critics have long contended, ‘the customer is the product; 26/03/2018 – FTC Says It Is Investigating Facebook Privacy Practices — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS; 22/05/2018 – Is Facebook Just a Platform? A Lawyer to the Stars Says No

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 3,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 83,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,886 are held by Shoker Invest Counsel. Cullinan Inc holds 1.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 128,728 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 77,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.57% or 13.58 million shares. Mitchell Management Commerce owns 13,332 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Icm Asset Mngmt Inc Wa reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Continental Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,503 shares. Moreover, Thompson Investment Management has 1.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,267 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 2.02% or 109,947 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 506,274 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 6.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horizon Inv Limited reported 1,936 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27,092 shares to 59,911 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Company Ca holds 128,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 5,822 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe & holds 1,877 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Daiwa Securities Gp has 152,190 shares. 4,134 are owned by Montecito Bancshares Trust. American Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv owns 1,432 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj has 1.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,280 shares. 6,663 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Beach Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,330 shares. Abrams Lp has invested 4.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.15 million shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 1,324 shares. Brandywine Investment Llc reported 879,142 shares stake.