As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Allen Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $600,480; Luminus Management Maintains Holding in Parsley Energy (PE)

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 162,693 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.74M, down from 167,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 7.48 million shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 348.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 3.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.55M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 3.82M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,978 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt has 101,428 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Headinvest Lc owns 18,400 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,535 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2,771 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Fincl In has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New York-based United Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lvm Capital Limited Mi holds 121,709 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.61% or 62,614 shares in its portfolio. Washington Company reported 0.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Lc has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Excalibur reported 37,896 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 92,936 shares to 979,535 shares, valued at $167.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 91,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 170,089 shares. Cooperman Leon G has invested 2.23% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). S&Co has 0.74% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 346,620 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Luminus Mgmt owns 4.48M shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability has 1.25% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 260,000 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.07% or 2.90 million shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 9,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Advisors has invested 0.55% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 160,047 were reported by Sei Invests. First Tru Advsrs Lp accumulated 392,513 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 2.52M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Paloma Prns has 125,018 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 19,859 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 80,900 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 354,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,544 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.